Monday Weather on the go: Slightly cooler day, next storm system arrives tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A series of Pacific storm systems will come into the borderland starting tonight.

This morning, some borderland areas are waking up to morning lows in the 20s and lower 30s. This includes Las Cruces, Silver City, and Alamogordo.

Other borderland areas are shying away from freezing with morning lows in the mid to lower 40s. This includes El Paso, Deming, and Juarez.

As for this afternoon, we are forecasting afternoon highs to be in the mid ot upper 50s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 59°, which is only 1° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 56°, which is 4° below average.

Winds will be breezy during the day as they come from the East at 10-15 mph.

The first of a series of Pacific storm system will arrive later tonight into tomorrow.

This first storm system will increase better widespread rain chances tomorrow. As of right now, it looks like we will see our best rain chances between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

We will, also, see a slight temperatures drop back into the low to mid 50s tomorrow.

Our next Pacific storm system will arrive on Wednesday, but this one will be limited on rain chances.

This will be another wind maker for us as we are anticipating more breezy conditions.

Drier conditions return on Thursday and throughout the weekend.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

