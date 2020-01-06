Monday Weather on the go: Slightly cooler day, dry week ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A weak cold front will come into the borderland today that will cool down afternoon highs.

This morning, we are barely shying away from freezing temperatures in both El Paso and Las Cruces. It is possible that we could see freezing temperatures closer to sunrise.

But, most borderland areas are waking up to freezing temperatures. So, make sure to keep your “four p’s” in mind throughout the morning, which are:

Pets – Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight

– Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight Pipes – Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop .

– Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop . Plants – Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying.

– Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying. People– Check on your family, friends, and neighbors to make sure that their heaters are working. Also, check on the elderly during hard freezes

As for this afternoon, we will see the arrival of a cold front pushing in from the north.

This front will act as our next wind maker as winds will come from the west-northwest at 10-20 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

We will see a slight drop in our afternoon highs because of this front, but we look to remain above average.

Forecast highs across the borderland will run 3°-5° above average.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 60°, which is 4° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 58°, which is 2° above average.

As for the rest of the week, we look to remain dry and calm until our next Pacific storm system comes in on Thursday.

This system will increase rain chances and winds once again.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.