Monday Weather on the go: Red Flag Warning today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Dry, hot, and windy conditions will persist across the borderland today.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect today from Noon until 8 p.m.

A Red Flag Warning also goes into effect when dry conditions are apparent and since very high to extreme fire dangers are apparent, we are highly discouraging any outdoor burning for today.

Here are some examples of outdoor burning:

The use of outdoor fire pits or grills

The burning of weeds or trash

Properly dispose of cigarettes

Check your car for any fire hazards that could create sparks on the road

Winds will come from the west at 20-30 mph and gusts at 30-35 mph during the day.

Seasonal to slightly below average highs are expected across the area this afternoon.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 95°, which is right on point with today’s average high.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 92°, which is 2° below average.

A Pacific cold front will come into the area late tonight into early tomorrow, this will contribute to even more of a temperature drop.

In fact, forecast highs look to return to the upper 80s Tuesday afternoon.

As this front moves in, expect gusty winds Tuesday morning as well.

By Wednesday, high pressure will be quick to rebuild so forecast highs will be seasonal once again.

Looking ahead to the end of the workweek, mid-level moisture will come into the area increasing rain and storm chances once again.

This means that the chance for scattered thunderstorms will return, especially on Friday. It looks like strong downbusrt winds will be the biggest storm threat during this time.

By the weekend, a warming trend will kick off that will eventually lead to the return of triple digit highs by early next week.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.