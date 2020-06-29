Monday Weather on the go: Red Flag Warning in effect today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A dry and windy day is expected across most borderland areas this afternoon.

A Red Flag Warning will go into effect from Noon until 8 p.m. today.

Winds will come from the west at 20-30 mph and gusts at 35-40 mph and relative humidity across the area will range from 10-15 percent.

Because of these critical fire weather conditions, we are going to highly discourage any outdoor burning today since any fires that form could spread rapidly.

Here are some examples of outdoor burning:

The use of outdoor fire pits or grills

The burning of weeds or trash

Properly dispose of cigarettes

Check your car for any fire hazards that could create sparks on the road

Forecast highs will be seasonal today and in the mid to upper 90s across the area.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 96°, which is right on point with today’s average high.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 94°, which is 2° below average.

By tomorrow, more dry air will come into the area. So, expect a similar day with dry condtions and breezy to windy winds.

Forecast highs will, also, stay seasonal to slightly below average on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, our weather pattern will start to change as moisture will move into the area slowly.

This will increase rain and storm chances in El Paso as as upper wave moves in from the west.

Relative humidity and dew points will, once again, increase area-wide.

Rain and storm chances will stay in the forecast on Thursday, and become more widespread across the area by the end of the workweek.

As for the Fourth of July on Saturday, rain and storm chances will still be apparently especially since we are expecting to see triple digit highs return.

By Sunday, forecast highs will return to the upper 90s and slightly above our average highs.

Looking ahead, dry conditions and triple digit heat look to return early on next week.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

