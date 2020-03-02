Monday Weather on the go: Rain chances return to the borderland tonight and tomorrow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Pacific storm system will make its way into the area that will kick off the week with soggy conditions.

This morning, the borderland is waking up to morning lows in the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Freezing temperatures don’t look to be an issue this morning, but take a jacket to stay comfortable.

As for this afternoon, the borderland will continue on its cooling trend that will eventually drop highs back into the 50s.

Forecast highs look to be more seasonal and in the mid to upper 60s across the area.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 68°, which is 1° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 66°, which is 1° below average.

Winds will be breezy as they come from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Our next storm system will start to push into the area this afternoon and will bring rain chances to the area tonight.

By tomorrow, rain chances become more widespread across the borderland.

In El Paso, we could see widespread rain chances start around 10 a.m. and last throughout the day into early Wednesday morning.

We could see a chance for thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts, and small hail.

This storm system could increase snow chances for some areas, especially in Oterto County in New Mexico.

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for this area at 2 a.m. Tuesday until 11 a.m. Wednesday. This area could see 6-12 inches of snowfall.

A cold front associated with this front will drop highs 10°-15° below average and in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

By Wednesday, drier conditions return in the afternoon and highs will return to the 60s.

Looking ahead, we will end the workweek with more seasonal conditions and highs in the upper 60s.

Our next chance for showers will come in by the end of the weekend.

