Monday Weather on the go: Rain chances and cooler temperatures today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A cold front will continue to drag in moisture for increased rain chances as well as drop afternoon highs to become below average.

Today, we are forecasting rain chances throughout the rest of the day with our best chances in the the morning.

It looks like we will see steady showers from 4 a.m. until 3 p.m. Storm chances will stay low, but we could see patches of moderate to heavy rainfall.

This is dragged in from a cold front that will drop highs to the 50s across the borderland.

Make sure to dress in layers and have a thicker jacket handy, since we will not see much of a warm up this afternoon. In fact, our morning lows will be in the 50s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 54°, which is 4° below average and a near 15° drop from yesterday.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 53°, which is 5° below average and a 12° drop from yesterday.

Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph, so wind chill will make temperatures feel even cooler.

Rain chances will last until Tuesday morning as well.

Temperatures will stay to warm back up by tomorrow, but will stay in the 50s throughout the week.

A calm and pleasant week is expected.

Our next cold front will come in Sunday to Monday.

Make sure to stay updated with your Weather Authority team on air and online throughout the week.