Monday Weather on the go: Rain and storm chances today, very hot week ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Hot temperatures with increased rain and storm chances are expected throughout the day.

The borderland will see increased afternoon and evening rain and isolated storm chances today.

Moisture will be pushed in by easterly winds and could make for some shower and storm activity in El Paso and Las Cruces.

If storms do form, the biggest storm threats will be strong and erratic outflow wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

It’s not likely that storms will become severe, but still a possibility.

As of right now, our window of opportunity to see activity will be between 2 p.m. and midnight.

Count on another day with rain and storm chances tomorrow as well.

One of the main contributing factors to storms forming will be the heat we feel across the area throughout the day.

High pressure continues to act as a heater, keeping afternoon highs above average and in triple digit ranges.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 101°, which is 5° above average.

Today’s record high is 108 and was set back in 1992. So, today’s forecast high would be 7° shy of this.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 101°, which is also 5° above average.

Today’s record high is 102° and was set back in 2005. So, today’s forecast high would be only 1° shy of matching this.

We may feel hot today, but temperatures will continue to climb as the week goes on.

Not only are we expecting triple digit highs for the rest of the week, but we will flirt with Heat Advisory criteria for most of it.

Our hottest temperatures will come on Wednesday and last into the weekend. During this time, forecast highs will run from 104°-106°.

This means you will want to prepare early, so here are some tips to make sure you beat the heat:

Stay indoors and keep the air conditioner on

Avoid being outdoors, especially in direct sunlight

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles, look before you lock the doors

Check on relatives and neighbors

Plan to be outside in the early morning or later evening

Take frequent breaks in the shade if you have to be outside in the heat.

Click here for signs of heat stress.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.