Monday Weather on the go: Rain and storm chances today, dry week ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Another round of rain and dry thunderstorms will be in today’s forecast across the area.

The borderland is expecting to see moisture coming into the area throughout the day. This means we will see another chance of rain and storm chances.

Our window of opportunity to see activity will be from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. in both El Paso and Las Cruces.

Moisture will be limited, so we will see a chance for dry thunderstorms in the forecast once again.

But the biggest storm threat that will be possible near stronger cells will be gusty outflow winds. Winds will increase and could kick up blowing dust in these areas.

It looks like Hudspeth County in Texas and Otero County in New Mexico will have better chances to see storm activity today, especially this evening.

In El Paso and Las Cruces we will keep a 20% chance of showers and isolated storms.

As for today’s temperatures, forecast highs will stay slightly above average and will flirt with the 90s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 89°, which is 3° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 88°, which is 2° above average.

Winds will be occasionally breezy as they come from the southeast this morning at 10-15 mph and will shift to the southwest this afternoon.

By late tonight and early tomorrow morning, dry conditions will return to the borderland.

Dry conditions will stay in the forecast for the rest of the week as well.

Forecast highs will stay in the lower 90s and a chance for breezy afternoon conditions will remain in the forecast.

We aren’t expecting any major wind events this week.

