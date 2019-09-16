Monday Weather on the go: Rain and storm chances lower, below normal day

Humid air will start to diminish throughout the start of the week, meaning rain and storm chances will start to decease.

Today, we will see drier air start to move into the borderland.

In El Paso, we will keep slight rain chances in the forecast today as we will continue to see a southwest flow that will drag in moisture throughout the day.

Drier air will start to work in from the northwest, which will keep storms mostly limited to the southern and eastern portions of the borderland.

Overall, we will see a moisture in the are gradually diminish throughout the next couple of days.

Because of this, less cloud coverage will persist which will kick off a warming trend for the start of the week.

Today, forecast highs across the borderland look to stay in the mid to upper 80s.

El Paso is expecting a forecast high of 87°, which is only 2° shy of our average temperature of 89°.

Las Cruces is expecting a forecast high of 85°, which is 3° shy of the average temperature of 88°.

Keep in mind, we will also see our relative humidity in the mid 20s throughout the day as well.

The most humid part of the day will be in the morning, and will lower into our afternoon hours.

Temperatures are expected to warm back up to the 90s by the middle of the week.

More moisture is expected to come in by the middle of the week, which will increase rain and storm chances once again.

Stay with your Weather Authority team throughout the week, on air and online, for the latest updates and conditions.