Monday Weather on the go: Rain and storm chances for the start of the week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Another round of rain and thunderstorm chances will stay in the forecast today.

Southeasterly moisture will continue to come into the borderland, which will increase rain and thunderstorm chances.

In El Paso, moisture will come into the borderland in the form of cloud coverage throughout most of the day. But rain and very slight storm chances will increase from 8 p.m. until midnight.

In Las Cruces, better rain and storm chances will increase from 6 p.m. until midnight.

As of right now, it looks like storms will be more likely to form to the western areas of the borderland.

Any storms that from today will be capable of producing dry lightning and strong downburst winds that could produce a good amount of blowing dust.

As for afternoon highs, we look to see another round of seasonal highs across the borderland.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 96°, which is right on point with today’s average high.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 95°, which is also on point with today’s average high.

Winds will come from the southeast at 10-15 mph.

A very similar weather pattern is expected both Tuesday and Wednesday as well, so keep those umbrellas handy.

By Wednesday, storms look to be more isolated to the east, but are still possible in El Paso and Las Cruces as well.

By Thursday, westerly winds will bring drier air into the area. Plus, we look to see more triple digit days by Friday from this warm air returning.

Triple digit highs look to stay in the forecast throughout the weekend and into early next week. So you can plan on a hot Father’s Day weekend!

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.