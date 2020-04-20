Monday Weather on the go: Quiet day today, more winds & possible first day in the 90s this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will be warmer than yesterday with highs becoming above average this afternoon.

A warm and slightly above average day is expected in most borderland areas with highs returning to the 80s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 83°, which is 3° above average.

Winds will come from the west at 10-20 mph and afternoon gusts at 25 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 80°, which is right on point with today’s average high.

Winds will come from the west at 15-20 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

Good news, most borderland areas will see a calm day with an occasional afternoon breeze.

But that will change tomorrow as an upper level system will pass over the borderland.

This means that we will see winds return Tuesday into Thursday.

Increased westerly winds will make for warmer afternoon highs tomorrow, meaning we look to return to the mid to upper 80s.

Winds look to come at 20-30 mph, but will barely shy away from Wind Advisory criteria. We could, however, see a Red Flag Warning meaning that outdoor burning would be highly discouraged.

A slight cool down is expected on Wednesday, but this does not mean much since we will remain above average.

By the end of the week, highs look to flirt with the 90s. In fact, we could see of first 90° day of the year by Friday. This means we would end the week 10° above average.

A weak backdoor cold front will come in early Saturday and will drop highs back to the mid 80s.

Looking ahead to next week, it looks like we could see more 90° days for the first half of the week.

We look to be dry and warm for the next 9 days, so there are still no rain chances in sight.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.