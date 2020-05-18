Monday Weather on the go: Possible record-breaking highs today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- High pressure will keep the borderland hot and above average this afternoon.

We are expecting another record-breaking afternoon with forecast highs in the upper 90s and even triple digits.

Forecast highs will run at least 10° above average across the area, but some areas could see even hotter conditions than this.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 100°, which is 12° above average.

Today’s record high is 99° and was set back in 1996. So, we could be out this high by 1° with today’s forecast high.

This could be the second triple digit day the Sun City has seen this year.

Winds will be light as they come from southwest at 5-10 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 98°, which is 10° above average.

Today’s record high is 98° and was set in 2003 So today’s forecast high could match today’s record high.

Winds will, also, be light as they come from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Here are some tips to help you beat the heat:

Stay indoors

Drink water and stay hydrated

Avoid being outdoors alone

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles (look before you lock)

Eat small meals

Wear loose/light colored clothing

Take frequent breaks in the shade

Keep all pets indoors

Warm temperatures will stick around throughout the rest of the week, so keep these tips in mind.

Although low-level moisture will come into our area tomorrow, we will remain mostly dry in both El Paso and Las Cruces.

We will keep a very slight rain chance in the forecast for both cities, but the impact area to see activity will be in Hudspeth County in Texas and Otero County in New Mexico.

These areas could see the best potential to see dry lightning tomorrow.

Winds will be breezy across the area as well, so dangerous fire weather conditions will return to the forecast.

By Wednesday morning, a weak Pacific cold front will come in and drop highs back to the lower 90s.

We will end the work- week in the near mid 90s and forecast highs will remain above average.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.