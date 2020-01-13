Monday Weather on the go: Nearly 10° above average today, rain chances in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A warming trend will continue today that will put highs near the 70s by this middle of the week.

This morning, some areas are waking up to freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Keep your “four p’s” in mind throughout the morning, which are:

Pets – Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight

– Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight Pipes – Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop .

– Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop . Plants – Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying.

– Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying. People– Check on your family, friends, and neighbors to make sure that their heaters are working. Also, check on the elderly during hard freezes

Although El Paso does not look like it will see freezing morning lows, it will still be cold and in the 30s so bundle up for your morning commute!

As for this afternoon, afternoon highs will be quick to warm up. In fact, we will see forecast highs in the mid 60s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 67°, which is 10° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high 66°, which is 7° above average.

Winds will be breezy as they come from the west at 5-10 mph.

Our warming trend will continue this week, and we will flirt with the 70s by the middle of the week.

Our next storm system will come in on Thursday, we we will reintroduce rain chance by the end of the week.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.