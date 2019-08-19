Monday Weather on the go: Near record highs today, rain chances come back this week

Winds shifting will allow more humid air to come into the borderland, meaning a more monsoon-like weather pattern will return.

Today, the biggest weather concern will be the heat across the borderland.

In fact, it looks like we will be 5°-10° above average across the borderland.

El Paso’s forecast high is 101°, which is 9° above average and only 2° shy of today’s record high of 103° that was set back in 1994.

Other areas across the borderland will be in the upper 90s or exceed triple digits.

We will start to see a transition to a more monsoon-like weather pattern today as our winds shift to the SE.

This will allow more low-level humid air to start coming into the borderland today.

This slow and steady return of humid air will allow more rain and isolated storm chances in the eastern portions of the borderland.

It looks like areas near the Sacramento Mountains and areas across Hudspeth County could see activity today.

By tomorrow, deeper moisture will become more widespread across the borderland.

This moisture will move toward the central and western areas of the borderland, meaning our rain chances will start to increase.

As of right now, it looks like we will see our rain and isolated storm chances increase in our evening hours tomorrow.

By the middle of the week, we will see moisture remain in the borderland.

This means we will keep rain and storm chances in the forecast until Saturday.

This will also allow our temperatures to cool down by midweek.

Although we will still be above average, it looks like we will be in the mid 90s by Thursday.