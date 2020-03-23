Monday Weather on the go: Multiple windy days this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Wind Advisory will go into effect today as a Pacific storm system will come into the borderland.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. across West Texas and Southern New Mexico.

Wind speeds will come from the West at 25-35 mph and gusts at 50 mph. So make sure to tie down trash bins and anything else that could easily blow away.

Isolated patches of blowing dust will be possible.

A Red Flag Warning will, also, go into effect today from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Dry and windy conditions are expected throughout the day, so we are highly discouraging any outdoor burning as any fire that forms could rapidly spread.

Here are some examples of outdoor burning:

The use of outdoor fire pits or grills

The burning of weeds or trash

Properly dispose of cigarettes

Check your car for any fire hazards that could create sparks on the road

As for our temperatures, the borderland will enjoy highs in the upper 70s and the lower 80s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 80 ° , which is 8 ° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 76 ° , which is 4 ° above average.

The storm system coming in today will have an associated cold front with it that will drop highs back to the low-to-mid 70s tomorrow.

By Wednesday, we will warm back up into the low-to-mid 80s.

By Thursday and Friday, another Pacific cold front will come into the area that will bring more winds into the borderland.

Both days, we will likely see another Wind Advisory put into place, but we could see High Wind Warning.

This system will, again, have a cold front associated with it that will drop highs to the mid-to-upper 60s by Saturday.

There are no rain chances in the forecast for the next 9 days.

Make sure to stay updated with your Weather Authority team on air and online for updates.