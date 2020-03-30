Monday Weather on the go: Multiple windy days this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will see its first windy day of the week today.

This morning, the borderland is waking up to morning lows in the lower 40s to the lower 50s.

Afternoon highs will warm up and become seasonal to slightly below average.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 74°, which is right on cue with today’s average high.

Winds will be windy as they come from the west at 20-25 mph and gusts at 30 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 72°, which is 2° below average.

Winds will be windy as they come from the west at 15-25 mph and gusts at 30 mph.

Winds will increase as a weak cold front will come near the borderland. This will act as a wind maker, and drop highs slightly from yesterday.

Temperatures will rebound tomorrow, and winds will calm down.

But this will change quickly as our next Pacific storm system will make its way into the area Wednesday and Thursday.

This system will increase winds 20-30 mph and will create blowing dust across the area.

Forecast highs will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s for most of the week.

Conditions will calm, once again, on Friday and Saturday.

Looking ahead, another storm system will come into the area Sunday into Monday.

As of right now, it looks like we could see Wind Advisory level winds on both days.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.