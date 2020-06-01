Monday Weather on the go: Multiple triple digit days this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Above average highs return to the borderland throughout the week.

High pressure to the west will keep the borderland seasonal throughout the day today.

This means that forecast highs will be warm and in the lower 90s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 93°, which is right on point with today’s average high.

Today’s record high is 103° and was set back in 2008, so today’s forecast high would be 10° shy of this.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 93°, which is 1° above today’s average high.

Today’s record high is 102° and was set back in 2008, so today’s forecast high would be 9° shy of this.

Winds will be light as they come from the East at 10-15 mph. Keep in mind, these easterly winds will be what keeps highs seasonal today.

By tomorrow, westerly winds will return to the forecast and will heat us up quickly as high pressure moves closer to the area.

Tuesday’s forecast highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, and will be at least 5° above average once again.

But prepare yourself, because forecast highs are only expected to get hotter as the week goes on!

In fact we are expecting triple digit highs starting on Wednesday and possibly lasting into the weekend.

The hottest day we are forecasting is on Thursday, as our forecast high could be the hottest day we register this 2020.

The hottest day we have registered so far this year was on May 28, when we recorded a high of 101°.

Click here for signs on when your body could be experiencing heat stress, and tips on how to avoid this.

Dry conditions will stay in the forecast for most of the week but that will change by the end of the week.

Looking ahead to Thursday and Friday, we could see the return of slight rain chances in the forecast.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

