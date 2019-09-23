Monday Weather on the go: Mostly dry day, possible heavy rainfall tomorrow

Mostly dry conditions will remain in the forecast today, but that will change by tomorrow.

Happy first day of Fall!

Today, we will keep a very slight chance of light showers in the forecast for later this evening and tonight.

Areas in the Bootheel of New Mexico and Hudspeth County could see the best chance for rain and storm activity by later this afternoon.

Forecast highs look to be in the mid to upper 80s across the borderland.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 89°. This means we will be 3° above our average high of 86°.

In Las Cruces we are forecasting a high of 87°. This means Las Cruces would only be 1° above the average high of 86°.

We will see a better chance for rain and storms come into the area tomorrow.

Humid air will start to come in from the Gulf, which will increase our chances to see severe storms.

As of right now it looks like storms will stay in the western portions of our borderland, but it is still possible that we could see storms come into El Paso and Las Cruces as well.

Storms threats tomorrow could be heavy rainfall, flash flooding, hail, and strong winds.

Remember, if you are in a flooded area turn around don’t drown.

Here are some safety tips to keep in mind:

Tomorrow, temperatures look to drop to the low to mid 80s across the borderland.

It looks like we will keep a slight rain and isolated storm chances in Wednesday’s forecast as well.

By Thursday and Friday, we look to see drier conditions come into the Sun City.

Temperatures throughout the week look to stay in the mid to upper 80s, and as of right now it looks like we could be back in the 90s by the weekend.

These rain and storm chances are subject to change, so make sure to stay updated with the latest conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.