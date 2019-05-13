Monday Weather on the go: Morning rain/ thunderstorm chance, last cool day this week, winds return

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Monday will be our last day with rain chances and cooler temperatures as conditions will start to warm up and dry out.

As an upper low pressure system moves to our east and collides with humid air coming in from the south, we will still see wide spread to scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the morning and afternoon.

A 40% chance of showers will remain in the forecast today, but it looks like conditions will dry out completely by 5p.m.

As of right now it looks like we will not see any thunderstorms become severe as this storm system has been underwhelming. Strong winds could be an issue in area that see isolated storms, but they will pass with the storms.

Today will also be our last cool day in the 70s as we will be quick to warm up for the rest of the week. Winds will also be calm today as they come from the north at 5-10 mph.

High pressure will come into the area tomorrow, meaning we will see more seasonal temperatures and calm conditions.

Conditions will warm up into the mid 80s as we start to dry out. We will see our next 90° days Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Thursday will bring more spring-like weather, meaning we will be warm, dry, and windy. We will see our next cold front come in on this day, so we will see highs drop into the lower 80s by Saturday.

We are expected to see a breezy to low end windy day Thursday. However, it looks like we will see windy conditions Friday and Saturday meaning we could see another round of critical conditions.