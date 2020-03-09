Monday Weather on the go: Morning fog possible, rain and storm chances return later this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Mild temperatures and dry weather return to the borderland this afternoon.

This morning, the area is waking up to patchy fog. Fog is will be thicker in higher elevation areas.

Fog across the area should clear up by 9 a.m.

Here are some tips if you find yourself driving in the fog:

Slow down and give yourself extra drive time

Make your car is visible to others both ahead of and behind you

Put fog light on if you have them

Refrain from using your high-beam lights

Leave plenty of distance ahead of you when driving

Follow the lines on the road with your eyes

In dense fog where visibility is near zero: first turn on your hazard lights and pull into a safe location

As for this afternoon, forecast highs become more seasonal and return to the mid-to-upper 60s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 67°, which is 1° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are foresting a high of 66°, which is 3° below average.

Winds will be breezy as they come from the West at 10-15 mph.

By tomorrow, most borderland areas can expect forecast highs in the 70s.

Drier conditions will not be long-lived as our next Pacific storm system will come into the area late Tuesday into Wednesday.

This system will increase rain chances throughout the week until Friday.

Our best chance for widespread showers will come on Thursday. This is when we could see our thunderstorm chances increase.

With any thunderstorm, the chance of heavy rainfall, hail, and gusty winds will return to the forecast.

As for our forecast highs throughout the week, we look to stay in the 70s into Thursday.

A weak backdoor cold front will come into the area Thursday into Friday, and will drop highs into the 60s once again by Friday.

Looking ahead, this weekend looks to be seasonal and dry once again.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.