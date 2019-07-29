Monday Weather on the go: More rain chances today, slightly cooler temperatures

A chance of showers and isolated storms will remain in the forecast today.

As we see more humid air come in from the north and move to the south, we will keep a 30% chance of showers and isolated storms in the forecast.

Lingering showers will stick around this morning, and as more humid air comes in this afternoon we will see our rain chances increase again.

This afternoon we will see more isolated storms form after our noon hour.

These storms hold the threat for heavy rainfall, because of the amount of moisture we have in our atmosphere.

Click here for tips on what to do if you get caught driving in a storm.

Because of the cloud cover we will see today, temperatures will shy away from triple digits but remain slightly above average.

As of right now, it doesn’t look like we will see more triple digit temperatures until the end of the week.

Rain chances will lower slightly tomorrow, but we will keep the chance for isolated storms in the forecast.

The same upper high pressure system that was controlling our weather last week will start to shift back into our area tomorrow.

By the middle of the week this upper high will start to bring in drier air, meaning rain chances will diminish until the end of the week.

More humid air will come in from the south by the weekend, so we add more rain chances in the forecast.