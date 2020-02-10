Monday Weather on the go: Increase rain chances return, cooler temperatures in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The arrival of our next Winter storm will increase rain chances and cool temperatures for the first half of the week.

This morning, the borderland is waking up to some showers that will linger into the rest of the morning.

In fact, our best rain chances today will last from our early morning hours until 9 a.m.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday for portions of central New Mexico, especially near the Sacramento Mountains.

Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected in this area, and travel could be impacted.

It looks like we will see a slight break from rain, until a second round will come in tonight.

As for afternoon highs, we will see our last above average day until later this week.

Forecast highs across the borderland will be in the low to mid 60s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 64°, which is 2° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 63°, which is 2° below average.

Winds will be light throughout the day as they come from the Southeast at 5-10 mph.

As for tonight, widespread rain chances will increase by 5 p.m. and last into Tuesday night.

There is a chance for isolated storms in higher elevations, and we could see patches of moderate to heavy rainfall throughout that time.

The borderland could see some wintry mix and sleet Tuesday evening into Tuesday night, but no snow accumulations are expected.

Not only will we see increase rain chances, but our next cold front will drop highs back to the lower 50s and upper 40s tomorrow.

This will be an over 15° temperature drop from what the borderland is expecting to see today.

We will see rain chances linger into Wednesday morning, and forecast highs will stay cool and below average.

Conditions will dry out by Thursday, and will warm back up to the low to mid 60s just in time for Valentine’s Day!

