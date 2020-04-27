Monday Weather on the go: Hot and dry week, possible triple digit day ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will experience near record heat multiple days this week.

The heat is here and it not looking to subside anytime soon!

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 94°, which is 12° above average.

Today’s record high is 96° and was set back in 1984, so if we reach our forecast high we will only be 2° shy of matching this.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 92°, which is 10° above average.

Today’s record high is 94° and was set back in 2000, so if we reach this forecast high we will only be 2° shy of matching this.

Winds will be light and occasionally breezy this afternoon and evening as they come from the west at 10-15 mph.

The heat isn’t expected to go anywhere for the rest of the week.

By tomorrow, forecast highs will remain in the lower 90s and above average.

A weak backdoor cold front will drag in cooler Canadian air into the area on Wednesday. This will drop highs back to into the upper 80s, but we still look to stay above average.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be the hottest days we see this week. In fact, we will be nearly 15° above average both days.

By Friday, the borderland will be in the upper 90s and could possibly see its first triple digit day of the year.

Keep in mind, we don’t typically see triple digits in the forecast until June so these warm temperatures are definitely ahead of schedule!

By the weekend, forecast highs look to stay in the lower 90s and winds could be occasionally breezy.

Since we are expecting a dry and hot week click here for heat stress signs to look out for that can lead to; a heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and heat syncope.

Don’t forget to stay hydrated and to wear sunscreen this week!

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.