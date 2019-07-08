Monday Weather on the go: Hot and dry conditions kick off this week

Photo Courtesy: Certified Weather Watcher Ginger Parker

A hot and dry start to our week as we see a shift in our winds once again.

Today, we will see dry air come in from the West. This dry air will push the moisture, we saw throughout the weekend, to our east.

This dry air will continue to come into the area until Wednesday of this week.

This means we will see a warming trend that will eventually put us back in triple digit ranges.

As of right now, it looks like our hottest day of the year will come in on Wednesday as we are forecasting a high of 104°.

Although we will be hot, we will not be close to Wednesday’s record high of 112° that was set back in 1951.

Here are some heat safety tips to keep in mind this week to help you and your loved ones beat the heat:

High pressure building over New Mexico will also keep conditions nice and calm throughout most of the week.

Easterly flow will return to our forecast on Thursday. This will bring a more monsoon-like weather pattern back to the forecast.

This means we will see the possibility of showers and isolated storms on Thursday and Friday as low level moisture moves into the borderland.

But, as of right now, it looks like storms will be limited to higher terrain.

These rain and storm chances are subject to change, so stay updated with the latest conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.