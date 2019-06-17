Monday Weather on the go: Hot and breezy afternoons, triple digits expected

A westerly flow in our winds will keep hot and above average temperatures in the forecast.

The Borderland will be dry, breezy, and warm for the next week.

Today, forecast highs look to be just slightly above average and in the mid to upper 90s across the borderland.

Winds will come from the west southwest at 5-15 mph. Breezy conditions look to pick up in the afternoon hours.

This will be the trend we follow for the next week. We will see mild morning conditions as well as warm to hot afternoons, and breezy to low end windy conditions in the afternoon.

We do not see any rain or storm chances in the forecast for the next 9 days.

We will see some storms out to our far east today, but because of the strong push of dry air coming in from the west, we will not see any humid air from this system.

Temperatures throughout the week will be near normal to slightly above average. It only looks like we will see one 100° day, which will be on Thursday.

We will see mostly clear skies throughout today with some passing clouds. This will be the trend we following throughout the rest of the week as well.

Since we are seeing hot afternoon conditions, here are some heat safety tips to make sure you and your loved ones beat the heat: