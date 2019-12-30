Monday Weather on the go: Freezing morning lows, below average day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland is waking up to another hard freeze with morning lows in the 20s and lower 30s.

Make sure to bundle up before heading out the door this Monday morning, as we are off to a freezing start to the day.

Keep your “four p’s” in mind throughout the morning, which are:

Pets – Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight

– Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight Pipes – Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop .

– Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop . Plants – Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying.

– Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying. People– Check on your family, friends, and neighbors to make sure that their heaters are working. Also, check on the elderly during hard freezes.

Wind chill and feels-like temperatures will be in the teens throughout most of the morning as well.

As for this afternoon, forecast highs look to be in the 40s across the borderland once again.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 49°, which is 7° below average.

Winds will be light as they come from the Northeast at 5-10 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 48°, which is 8° below average.

Winds will be light as they come from the Northeast at 5-10 mph.

As for this week, a warming trend will continue on until New Years Day. But, we look to remain slightly below average at that point.

Our next storm system looks to come in Wednesday afternoon, which will increase rain chances late Wednesday night into Thursday.

Expect a windy day Thursday, as well, as winds come in at 25-30 mph. If winds continue to be this strong, we could see a Wind Advisory go into effect.

By Friday, drier conditions return to the borderland and another warming trend will kick off into the weekend.

In fact, it looks like we will see forecast highs close to the 60s by the end of the week.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for today’s forecast.