Monday Weather on the go: Flash Flood Watch in effect today

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from Noon on Monday until Noon on Tuesday.

This means we will be under a Weather Authority Alert starting at noon today.

Today, heavy rainfall will be possible from a generous amount of tropical moisture will come into the area from the south.

We are expecting to see widespread rain and thunderstorm activity, starting this afternoon and lasting until tomorrow for some areas of the borderland.

Central and Eastern El Paso, Hudspeth and Cullberson Counties in Texas and Southern Dona Ana and Otero Counties in New Mexico will see the bulk of the activity today.

We are expecting to see rainfall totals reach 1 to 2 inches. Isolated areas, especially near the Sacramento mountains, could see 3 to 4 inches.

Keep in mind a Flash Flood Watch means that we could see flash flooding chances in the forecast, which could become dangerous. If you see a flooded area remember to turn around don’t down.

Thunderstorms will be possible with the storm threats of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and hail.

This could impact any late evening or overnight commutes you may have.

Although today looks like our best chance to see rain and storms, we will keep rain chances in the forecast for the rest of the week.

As for our temperatures, we are expecting to see a drop in temperatures after today.

For most of the week we will stay in the low 80s and below normal.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.