Monday Weather on the go: Dry and calm conditions today, winds and rain return this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Mostly dry and calm conditions remain in the forecast for the start of the week.

Today, forecast highs will be more seasonal and warmer than yesterday.

Chilly morning lows in the 30s temperatures will make for a cold morning commute, so don’t forget your jacket!

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 61° which is 1° above average, but a 5° jump from yesterday’s high.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 60° which is right on the seasonal high temperature.

Winds will be light as they come in from the north northeast at 5-10 mph.

Conditions will be calm throughout the rest of the day and tonight, even going into tomorrow.

A warming trend will persist until the middle of the week when highs will be back in the mid 60s.

Another dry day will remain in the forecast tomorrow, but moisture will start to move in on Wednesday from a Pacific storm system.

As of right now, it looks like we will see a slight rain chance on Wednesday and an even better chance on Thursday.

Storm chances and heavy rainfall don’t look to be an issue from these passing showers.

We will, however, see winds pick up on both days to become windy so that’s just something to keep in mind.

This system will drop highs back to the lower 60s by the end of the week.

Our next cold front will come in on Sunday that will drop highs to the 50s next week and kick up more windy conditions by the start of next week.

Make sure to stay with your Weather Authority team on air and online for the latest update throughout the rest of the week.