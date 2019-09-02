Monday Weather on the go: Drier conditions this week, more seasonal temperatures

An extended dry period coming in this week as we see more dry air move into the borderland.

Today, we are expecting to be slightly above average but in the mid low to mid 90s.

Keep in mind our normal temperature is 92°, and we are expecting a forecast high of 94° so we will only be 2° above average.

In fact, we are looking to see slightly above average to seasonal temperatures throughout the rest of the week.

As of right now, it looks like our hottest day this week will be 95°, which is only 3° above average.

For today, our relative humidity will stay in the 20s. So make sure if you plan to be outside this Labor Day, you drink plenty of water and stay hydrated.

An upper high pressure system to our north will continue to shift to the east.

Dry air will also come in from the east today, which will lower our rain and storm chances for most parts of the borderland.

It still looks possible that areas West of Deming could see some showers and isolated storms this evening.

These storms could create brief heavy rainfall and gusty outflow winds.

Higher terrains are more likely to see storms today, as well.

These areas include the Gila Region and the Sacramento Mountains.

But our rain chances will really diminish tomorrow as dry air will stay in place and settle in the borderland for the next 5 days.

Tropical moisture will return by the weekend increasing more widespread rain and isolated storm chances on Saturday until next Monday.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.