Monday Weather on the go: Cold morning lows, rain chances return this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- An above average day is expected with an upper low pressure system in tracking its way into the borderland.

Some areas of the borderland will wake up to another morning of freezing temperatures.

Make sure to keep your “four p’s” in mine throughout the day, which are:

Pets – Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight

– Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight Pipes – Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop .

– Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop . Plants – Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying.

– Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying. People– Check on your family, friends, and neighbors to make sure that their heaters are working. Also, check on the elderly during hard freezes.

Although it doesn’t look like El Paso will wake up to freezing temperatures today, we will come close and still see morning lows in the 30s.

Keep in mind feels-like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s, so bundle up!

As for forecast highs, we will continue our warming trend that will put forecast highs above average and near the 60s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 59° which is 3° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 57°, which is only 1° above average.

Winds will be light as they come in from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Changes will come to our weather by tonight as an upper low pressure system will come into the area from the northwest.

This system will bring rain chances back into the forecast, especially between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. tomorrow.

Rain will linger around for a little while into Wednesday morning, but will dry out by Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will become more seasonal in the mid 50s by Thursday as well.

We will stay dry into Thursday, but our next storm system will come into the area Thursday night.

This system will bring in more rain chances Friday and another slight chances into Saturday.

The good news, is that we will shy away from freezing temperatures for the rest of the week!

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for today’s forecast.