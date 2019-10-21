Monday Weather on the go: Below average and breezy day, strong cold front in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A weak cold front will drop forecast highs to the 70s and increase wind speeds throughout the day.

Today, we are expecting a slightly below average day with forecast highs in the mid 70s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 76°, which is only 1° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 75°, which is only 2° below average

Winds are expected to be breezy as they come from the north at 5-15 mph in the morning, and shift to the west later this afternoon.

By tomorrow, we are expected to be back in the upper 70s and seeing more seasonal temperatures. Winds are, also , expected to die down.

This warming trend will continue until Wednesday just ahead of a major cold snap coming our way.

By Thursday, winds will pick back up as a cold front will come in from the north, but winds behind the front will come from the east at 15-25 mph.

This front is expected to drop forecast highs into the 60s, which could be a near 15° drop from our forecast highs on Wednesday.

Forecast highs look to stay in the 60s on Friday and then return to the 70s by the weekend.

Slight rain chances return to the forecast next week.

Make sure to stay with your Weather Authority team on air and online throughout the week for the latest forecast and conditions.