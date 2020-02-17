Monday Weather on the go: Another warm day today, cold front in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Another warm and above average day is expected across the borderland.

This morning, the borderland is waking up to morning lows ranging from the upper 30s into the lower 50s.

In El Paso and Las Cruces, morning lows are in the mid 40s to lower 50s. So, make sure to grab a jacket to stay warm on your morning commute.

As for this afternoon, we will warm up quickly once again. This will be the last day of our warming trend before changes head our way.

In El Paso we are forecasting a high of 73°, which is 9° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 72°, which is 7° above average.

Winds will be breezy as they come from the west at 10-15 mph.

Changes come to our weather tomorrow in the from of our next cold front.

A backdoor cold front will come into the borderland and will kick off a cooling trend throughout the rest of the week.

By tomorrow, we look to stay in the 70s and drop to the mid to lower 60s Wednesday and Thursday. It looks as if we bottom out in the low to mid 50s by Friday.

The borderland looks to be around 10° below average by the end of the week.

We will see increased rain chances on Friday and slight rain chances lingering into Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures increase this weekend back to the 60s before another change comes into the borderland.

Looking ahead, a windy day is expected on Sunday and another temperature drop is expected.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.