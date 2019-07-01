Monday Weather on the go: Another possible triple digit day, rain/ storm chances this week

High pressure will weaken as humid air comes into the borderland, increases rain and storm chances.

Today we are expecting a forecast high of 100°. Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph in the morning and shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

Humid air will be mostly limited to mountain areas as well as areas west of Las Cruces.

We will see a very gradual increase in moisture in the borderland throughout the week.

As of right now here are what this week’s rain and storm chances look like:

Today: A 10% chance of P.M. rain chances. Isolated storms chances will remain around mountain areas and West of Las Cruces.

Tuesday: A 10% chance of rain chances and isolated thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 10% chance of P.M. rain chances and isolated thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 10% chance of rain chances and isolated thunderstorms.

Friday: A 20% chance of rain chances and isolated thunderstorms.

Upper flow will shift to the south, which will bring in more moisture which will increase storm chances through the weekend. Here are this weekend’s storm threats:

Saturday: A 30% chance of widespread rain chances and isolated thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding could be possible.

Sunday: A 30% chance of widespread rain chances and isolated thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding could be possible.

Monday: A 20% chance of widespread rain chances and isolated thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding could be possible.

These rain and storm chances are subject to chance to stay updated with the latest conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.