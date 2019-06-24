Monday Weather on the go: Another hot and dry day, rain/ storm chances this week

Westerly winds will keep temperatures warm and conditions dry for the beginning of the week.

We are expecting two more warm and day days before we see a monsoon-like weather pattern come into the borderland.

Today, we will see seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Keep in mind our seasonal temperature is 97°, which is El Paso’s forecast high today.

Winds will come from the west southwest at 5-10 mph. Winds are expected to stay calm throughout the rest of the week.

We will see some passing clouds both today and tomorrow.

Speaking of tomorrow, we are expecting our next triple digit day in El Paso.

We have only seen 3 triple digit days this year, but this time last year year we had already seen 19.

On average El Paso will see 15-16 triple digit days, most of which in June since it is the hottest month of the year.

Our quick warming trend will come to a halt on Tuesday, as we are expected to see more seasonal temperatures throughout the week.

We will transition into a more monsoon-like weather pattern by Tuesday night and especially Wednesday.

As of right now here is what our rain/ storm chances look like:

-Wednesday: 10% chance of scattered showers in El Paso

-Thursday: 20% chance of scattered showers/ storms; localized flooding and heavy rainfall look to be the biggest threat. Rain/ storms spread across the borderland as well.

-Friday: 20% chance of scattered showers; localized flooding and heavy rainfall look to be the biggest threat.

-Saturday: 10% chance of showers; localized flooding and heavy rainfall look to be the biggest threat.

-Sunday: 10% chance of showers; localized flooding and heavy rainfall look to be the biggest threat.

As of right now it doesn’t look like any of these storms do not look to have any severe threats.

These rain/storm chances are subject to change. Stay updated with these conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online throughout the week.