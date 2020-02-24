Monday Weather on the go: Above average today, cooler days in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will be above average today, ahead of another cool down tomorrow and Wednesday.

This morning, the borderland is waking up to morning lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

Make sure to keep a jacket handy before heading out the door this morning, but layers won’t be necessary.

This afternoon, we will see a warm up across the area and forecast highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 68°, which is 3° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 66°, which is right on point with the average high.

Winds will be breezy as they come from the West at 10-15 mph and gusts at 20 mph.

Another change will come to our weather tomorrow as our next storm system comes into the area with an associated cold front.

Windy conditions return tomorrow with wind speeds at 10-20 mph and gusts at 40 mph as this system comes in.

This will be a dry cold front, so all it will do it drop highs back to the 50s. We look to bottom out on Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s.

Overnight lows will return to freezing Tuesday and Wednesday night as most areas will drop to the 20s.

Make sure to prepare early, and keep your “4 p’s” in mind during this time.

By Thursday, the borderland will start to warm back up and we look to be more seasonal by Friday.

A dry week is expected, and rain chances don’t look to return to the borderland until early next week.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

