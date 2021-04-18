Monday Morning Sprinkles but Sunny Afternoon; 80s Much of the Week; 90s in Your 9-Day Forecast

If you wake up to some gloomy clouds and a few drops of rain, you’ll end your workday with sunshine!

SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of scattered, light overnight showers. Slowly, the gusty, chilly winds will start to die down. East winds will range from 10-25 mph with stronger gusts on the west slopes before calming down. The low will be 46.

FORECAST: Monday will start out with mostly cloudy skies and a few light rain showers. By afternoon, the clouds will start to clear away as the winds shift SW at 10-20 mph. The high will be 72. Tuesday will be sunny and 80 with light winds. Wednesday will be sunny and 82 with warm breezes in the afternoon. The winds will pick up on a partly cloudy Thursday and drive the high up to 85. A mild cold front blows in on Friday with partly cloudy skies, slightly cooler gusts, and a high of 79. Saturday will start out partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain drops. The afternoon will be sunny with a high of 82. Sunday will be sunny with warm winds and a high of 90. Monday will bring gusty winds and a dusty haze with a high of 93. A cold front drops us to 78 on Tuesday.