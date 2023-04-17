EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!

Well expect a windy and warm week!☀️ Thankfully winds will not be too strong today, expect them at 15-25mph, gusts up to 30mph.💨

The peak of those winds will be from 1-6pm so don’t forget to take that allergy medicine!

Winds will really pick up Wednesday and Friday, however, Friday we will get another shot at those 90 degrees!

Have a great start to the week, everyone!