EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!

I hope y’all had an amazing fun weekend! I actually stopped by the Sunland Derby and made my own hat! How’d I do?? I tried!

Well as far as this week, expect a beautiful start to the week with a high of 71 degrees and the best part is calm winds! Before they pick up later on this week!💨💨💨

Expect warm 80s Wednesday and Thursday before a cold front moves in on Friday.

Have a great Monday, everyone!☀️