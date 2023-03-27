EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!
I hope y’all had an amazing fun weekend! I actually stopped by the Sunland Derby and made my own hat! How’d I do?? I tried!
Well as far as this week, expect a beautiful start to the week with a high of 71 degrees and the best part is calm winds! Before they pick up later on this week!💨💨💨
Expect warm 80s Wednesday and Thursday before a cold front moves in on Friday.
Have a great Monday, everyone!☀️
