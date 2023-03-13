EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!
We are officially only one week away from Spring! We got to spring-forward our clocks on the weekend and man! We are feeling that time change this morning!😴💤
You only need a light jacket throughout the morning, expect to take it off around lunchtime! We are expecting a high of 76 today!
Winds will be a bit breezy today before they really pick up on Wednesday!
Have a great start to the week, everyone!☀️
- ‘Gas station heroin’ acts like an opioid on the body: expert
- Biden stresses that Silicon Valley Bank is not getting a bailout
- Large group attempted mass entry at El Paso border crossing: CBP
- Michelle Yeoh becomes first Asian Best Actress winner at Oscars: ‘This is history in the making’
- ‘National Customer Rage Survey’ points to troubling trend among US consumers
- Monday Forecast: Warm, breezy start to the week