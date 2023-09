EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone!

We are looking at a much cooler, rainier week ahead, so grab those umbrellas!☔️

We could potentially match a record today from 1974 at 99 degrees, however, after that we definitely don’t expect to break record highs for a while.

If we do register triple digits today, that would be our 70th triple digits for the year.

Expect to drop to the mid 80s on Tuesday, low 90s on Wednesday.

Expect rain chances for most of this week!