EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!

Expect a high of 99 degrees today!🧴 ☀️ However, if we do register triple digits, that would be our 61st day of triple digits this year.

The record in 62 days in 1994, our hottest Summer ever, so it is just a matter of time before we break that.

We got some very strong winds and gusts yesterday due to the remnants of Hurricane Hilary.

Today will be another gusty day. Moisture from that system has already made its way to Northern California, Nevada, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota and even Canada!

We don’t expect to receive any rain from the system, we will be getting some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

There is a chance of evening storms tonight, however, tomorrow night into Wednesday morning we are expecting some heavy rain so bring those rainboots and umbrellas in your cars just in case.