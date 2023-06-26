EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!☀️

If Mondays weren’t bad enough as it is, today is expected to be our hottest day of the year at 110 degrees!🥵🧴☀️

Excessive Heat Warning took effect Sunday night, that is going to be until Tuesday night, meaning incredibly hot temperatures roasting us this entire week.

We will finally dip down to the 90s once again on Sunday, which is also the start of Monsoon.