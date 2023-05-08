EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!☀️ Hope y’all had a fun Cinco De Mayo weekend!
Expect low 90s today and for the next two days as well.
Winds will not be an issue today, only at 10-15mph.💨
Wednesday is going to be a windy one! Expect a windy Wednesday and Thursday.
As of now we are expecting rain for your Mother’s Day weekend!
