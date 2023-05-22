EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!
Well we are looking at a hot & spicy week ahead!🥵🌶️
Expect all 90s all this week even throughout your weekend!
We are also still feeling that humidity from the rain this weekend so expect a hot & humid afternoon.
No more rain chances for the next 9 days.
Have a great start to the week, everyone!
