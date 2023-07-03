EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!

Expect a hot & humd week ahead!🥵🧴☀️ Rain chances will continue, even for your 4th of July!🎆🎇🧨🎉🎊🍾

Expect those partly cloudy skies today.☁️ We will see moisture move in from the North down to South around 4-9pm.

Expect extreme temps once again for your weekend.