EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday and Happy First Day of Spring!

Well, we are expecting a high of 70 today but it is still very chilly in the morning! Make sure to bundle up!🌸🌸🌸

We did track a few sprinkles this morning!🌂☔️ We could see a few more in the evening but don’t expect any heavy rain.

Very cloudy skies for today and unfortunately those winds will continue for the next 3 days before a cold front moves in Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Have a great start to the week, everyone!