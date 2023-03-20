EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday and Happy First Day of Spring!
Well, we are expecting a high of 70 today but it is still very chilly in the morning! Make sure to bundle up!🌸🌸🌸
We did track a few sprinkles this morning!🌂☔️ We could see a few more in the evening but don’t expect any heavy rain.
Very cloudy skies for today and unfortunately those winds will continue for the next 3 days before a cold front moves in Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Have a great start to the week, everyone!
- ‘We don’t want spring break’: Miami Beach imposes curfew after shootings
- Ohio State student found dead while on spring break in Mexico
- More Americans say US is world’s leading economic power: Gallup
- North Korea describes latest missile launch as simulated nuclear attack on South
- Monday Forecast: Happy first Day of Spring!