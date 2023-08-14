EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!

Starting off the week with some beautiful rain, so don’t forget those umbrellas!☔️

Be very careful on those roads as well, especially because we haven’t gotten some rain in a while, oil likes to build up on the roads over time, so when we do receive some rain the oil likes to sit on top of the water, so drive very carefully this morning and give yourself some extra time!

We do have another chance of storms this evening.

We will keep that 10% chance of rain for the rest of the week into your weekend.

Expect to be back in those triple digits tomorrow!