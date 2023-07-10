EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!

Well the record breaking heat continues!🥵🧴☀️

Here are the records we broke over the weekend, we broke on Friday, as well as Saturday, and today marks 25 days of back to back triple digits, breaking out old record on 23 in 1994.

We will be under an Excessive Heat Warning until Thursday morning.

As far as your 9 Day Forecast, don’t expect anything below 108 degrees for the workweek.