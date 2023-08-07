EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!

Well, it is going to be an incredibly hot first day of school today for a lot of kiddos!🥵☀️ We are forecasting 109 degrees!! Heat Excessive Warning still in effect until midnight tonight!

Yesterday we ended up registering 112 degrees, making it our hottest day so far this year!!! We even beat the old record from 2015 by 9 whole degrees. That would be our 6th time in El Paso history we register 112 or higher, and the past 5 times we were either in June or July! So, it is not looking too good for the month of August!🥵☀️

Today will be our 53rd day of triple digits this year. Below are the number of times we have seen triple digits over 105 and 110 degrees.

We do expect to break even more record highs today and Tuesday! We will “cool down” on Wednesday, and by cool down I mean 102 degrees.

Rain chances are in the forecast this entire week!☔️ Expect some evening storms and some humidity on top of the heat!

Stay cool out there everyone!