EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!

Expect a high of 93 degrees today with slightly gusty conditions.

Start of a hot & humid week!☀️ Expect clear skies throughout the morning, however, clouds will roll in for your afternoon.

Slight rain chances will kick in starting at 5pm throughout midnight.☔️

We are expecting windy conditions throughout your weekend as well, until Tuesday of next week!