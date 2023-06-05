EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!
Expect a high of 93 degrees today with slightly gusty conditions.
Start of a hot & humid week!☀️ Expect clear skies throughout the morning, however, clouds will roll in for your afternoon.
Slight rain chances will kick in starting at 5pm throughout midnight.☔️
We are expecting windy conditions throughout your weekend as well, until Tuesday of next week!
- Monday Forecast: Expect a hot & humid week ahead
- Massive sargassum seaweed bloom takes surprising turn
- Pride now a minefield for big companies, but many continue their support
- Shared sentence: Separation takes toll on incarcerated moms and their kids
- ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ has massive $120.5 million opening
- No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet’s sonic boom crashes in Virginia